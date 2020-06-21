Larry RIZZARDI

Age 67, of Woodbury Passed away on June 10, 2020 after a months-long battle with lung cancer. He died peacefully at home surrounded by family. Larry is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lynn, his four children Scott, Todd (Bonnie), Gina (Zack) and Lisa (Tim), his five grandchildren and his three siblings Mary, Don (Janelle) and Theresa (Monica). Larry was known for his strong set of core values, his common decency toward others, his charitable nature, and his unconditional commitment to his family, to his friends, and to his faith. He will be missed immensely by many in the city of Woodbury, as well as his former coworkers at 3M, and by his friends and peers in and around his hometown of Iron River, Michigan. A private Funeral Mass is planned for June 30, 2020 at 11:00AM; live streaming will be available through the website of Guardian Angels Church (www.guardian-angels.org). A larger Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials preferred to the American Lung Association.
Published in Pioneer Press from Jun. 21 to Jun. 28, 2020.