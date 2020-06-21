Larry RIZZARDI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 67, of Woodbury Passed away on June 10, 2020 after a months-long battle with lung cancer. He died peacefully at home surrounded by family. Larry is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lynn, his four children Scott, Todd (Bonnie), Gina (Zack) and Lisa (Tim), his five grandchildren and his three siblings Mary, Don (Janelle) and Theresa (Monica). Larry was known for his strong set of core values, his common decency toward others, his charitable nature, and his unconditional commitment to his family, to his friends, and to his faith. He will be missed immensely by many in the city of Woodbury, as well as his former coworkers at 3M, and by his friends and peers in and around his hometown of Iron River, Michigan. A private Funeral Mass is planned for June 30, 2020 at 11:00AM; live streaming will be available through the website of Guardian Angels Church (www.guardian-angels.org). A larger Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials preferred to the American Lung Association.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from Jun. 21 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved