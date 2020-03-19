|
Age 58, of Edina Passed away on March 18, 2020 from complications related to cancer treatment. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Sheldon M Rose. He is survived by his wife, Terrie; daughters, Elizabeth (Josh) Miskovich and Rebecca Rose; son, Max Rose; granddaughters, Hadley and Adeline Miskovich; mother, Francene Rose; and brother, Brian (Lisa) Rose. Larry found the secret to long-term happiness in marriage to Terrie for 35 years and in fatherhood and grand fatherhood. As a "transplant" to Minnesota, Larry went out of his way to help others feel welcomed. He created friendships in every endeavor. Particularly special to him was his band of brothers. Success and hard work were easy. Larry loved meeting people in his perennial career with Northwestern Mutual. His dedication to protecting his family and his clients was evident in every action. We thank his amazing medical teams, especially Dr. Jahagirdar, Dr. Peterson, Cindy, Jen and the staff at Regions Hospital. A service to honor and celebrate Larry's life will be held when it is safe to do so. Memorials preferred to the Cancer Care Center at Regions Hospital or Baby's Space at www.babyspace.org. Hodroff- Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 19, 2020