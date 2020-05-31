Larry T. ROCHE
Age 74, of Hastings Died peacefully May 24, 2020 Survived by wife Audrey; daughter Kelly (Roche) Klein and her fiance Aaron DBoer; sons, Tim (Kelly) & Kurt May (Therese); grandchildren, Sara Klein (Alex Baca), Emily Klein, Logan May, Liam Roche & Aiden Roche; brother, Tim Roche (Deb) & many nieces & nephews. Predeceased by parents, Patrick & Burness; brother Pat; & son, Tony. While cancer took Larry all too quick, we are grateful his passing was peaceful and he was with his family. Peace to you Bad Larry, you are forever loved. Please join us to honor Larry on Sat. (6/6) with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings. Memorial service will follow at 11 a.m., including a Facebook Live broadcast on the Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel page for those that are not able to join us in person. Private family interment will be held at Lakeside Cemetery in Hastings. A Celebration of Larry's Life will also occur this fall in International Falls. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419





Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.
