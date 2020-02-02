|
|
Went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the age of forty three years. Loving daughter of Curtis and Beatrice (Bunny) Parks. Survived by Mike Masters. Cherished mother of Dana (Josh) Kuhn, Autumn Boyd, Hannah Boyd, Emma Lundberg, Maci Masters. She is also survived by her sisters, Jolene Hawes, Amanda Parks, and brother Robert Joyce; Grandma Bailey and Grandma Reed, and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Robert Joyce, Sr. She will be missed by all who knew her. A Memorial Service will be at noon on Monday, February 3 at BRADSHAW, 1078 Rice Street, with visitation one hour prior. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020