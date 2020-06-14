Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family Age 83, of Roseville, on June 8, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Eugene; and siblings, Donna Wing, Marlene Sperl & Peter Thienes. Survived by children, John (Karen), Daniel (Lynn), Kathleen (Thomas) Goad, Michael (Sue), David (Lori), Joseph (Mary Kay), Patricia (John) Wong, Thomas (Melissa); 18 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; and siblings, Kathy (Bill) Collette & Roberta (Jim) DeWanz. Private family services followed by interment at Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Jerome's Catholic Church or the Alzheimer's Association MUELLLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.