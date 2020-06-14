Laura A. (Thienes) WOEHRLE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family Age 83, of Roseville, on June 8, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Eugene; and siblings, Donna Wing, Marlene Sperl & Peter Thienes. Survived by children, John (Karen), Daniel (Lynn), Kathleen (Thomas) Goad, Michael (Sue), David (Lori), Joseph (Mary Kay), Patricia (John) Wong, Thomas (Melissa); 18 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; and siblings, Kathy (Bill) Collette & Roberta (Jim) DeWanz. Private family services followed by interment at Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Jerome's Catholic Church or the Alzheimer's Association MUELLLER-BIES 651-487-2550





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved