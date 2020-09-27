Age 88, of Little Canada Passed away September 16, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Roger D. Hauck, mother Laura Setter Brooks, brother Windle Grove Brooks and sister Sandra Brooks Leader. Survived by children Susan Tobin, Debra Dargay (Cy), Denis (Shelley) and David and also by sisters Mary Ross and Linda Brooks Thomassie, 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grand children. A memorial service is planned for next spring. Many thanks to all who supported the family. Donations can be sent to The American Cancer Society
or Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Shoreview, MN.