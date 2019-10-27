Home

Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Community of Grace Church
4000 Linden St.
White Bear Lake, MN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Community of Grace Church
4000 Linden St.
White Bear Lake, MN
Laura B. (Blaesing) HALWEG Obituary
Passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019 at the age of 93. She lived a very full and active life. Laura enjoyed spending time with her family as well as her many friends. One of her passions was golf, which she continued to enjoy until the age of 90. She had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold; sister, Marie (Ed) Jones; and brother, Paul Blaesing. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Kara Rafferty; her son, Kevin (Diane); grandchildren, Jenna Albrecht, Kevin (Jodi) Jr., Andrew, Melissa (Matt) Anderson, DJ (April) Stansell, Tay Rafferty, and Aidan Rafferty; 8 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends. A celebration of Laura's life will be held at 11AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Community of Grace Church, 4000 Linden St., White Bear Lake with a visitation from 10-11AM. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019
