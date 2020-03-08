|
|
passed away February 18, 2020 at her home in Saint Paul, MN. She was born October 12, 1939 in North Dakota where she grew up on her parents' farm northeast of Mott, North Dakota. She attended business school and then moved to the Twin Cities. Laura was an honorary 3M "Ambassador of Goodwill" who retired in November 2004 after 36 years. She was preceded in death by her parents Hulda and Ernest Rokusek, sisters Elaine, Alice, Lorraine and twin Loretta, brothers Leonard and Millard and her husband, "Sweetie" Robert Barnoski. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Laura will be missed by her community of friends in the St. Paul Skyway system. A memorial open house to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, March 21 from 2-4 pm at 380 Jackson, St. Paul (8th floor) in the community room with sharing of memories at 2:30. Laura was a big fan of Oprah Winfrey and admired her invincibility, memorials may be made to donor's choice of causes that support and empower women.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020