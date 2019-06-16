|
Age 61, of Saint Paul Passed away June 13, 2019, after a quick and courageous battle with cancer. Preceded in death by father Patrick Joseph Cahill, and brother Timothy Cahill (Sandy). Survived by loving husband of 23 years John Hull, son Gunnar Hull, mother Yvonne (Pat) Olding, brother Bill Cahill (Huaimin), sister Cece (Cahill) Bayers (Jerry), sister Janice (Olding) Danko (James), mother-in-law and father-in-law Jane Ann and Louis Hull and and many nieces and nephews, in-laws and out-laws! Laura was an avid Crafter and Gardener. She graduated from the University of Saint Thomas, and she worked at State Farm for over 30 years and volunteered for many years at Minneapolis Aquatennial, Holidazzle, and Saint Paul Winter Carnival Parades. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 20th at Atonement Lutheran Church in Bloomington at 11:00 AM. There will be a visitation an hour before service with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Gunnar's College Fund or Our Lady of Peace Hospice Care, where Laura received wonderful care for her last two weeks.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019