|
|
Age 84, of Maplewood passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Laura was born on November 9th, 1934 in Fargo, ND to Joseph and Bernice Duval. She truly enjoyed family gatherings, music and gardening. She will be missed by all that knew her. Preceded in death by her husband James Holm and her parents. She is survived by children, Michael (Linda), Douglas, Carey (Tom) Johnston, Mitzy Van, Laurie Stanley, DeDe, Beverly (Ken) Heutmaker, Mark (Kristin), Rebecca (Eric) Andrisen; 15 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren. Memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Monday, April 8, 2019 at Wulff Funeral Home (2195 Woodlane Drive, Woodbury). Interment to follow at 12:35 PM at Fort Snelling Cemetery (7601 34th Avenue South, Minneapolis). WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 3, 2019