Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
For more information about
Laura HOLM
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura HOLM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Kathleen (Duval) HOLM

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Laura Kathleen (Duval) HOLM Obituary
Age 84, of Maplewood passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Laura was born on November 9th, 1934 in Fargo, ND to Joseph and Bernice Duval. She truly enjoyed family gatherings, music and gardening. She will be missed by all that knew her. Preceded in death by her husband James Holm and her parents. She is survived by children, Michael (Linda), Douglas, Carey (Tom) Johnston, Mitzy Van, Laurie Stanley, DeDe, Beverly (Ken) Heutmaker, Mark (Kristin), Rebecca (Eric) Andrisen; 15 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren. Memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Monday, April 8, 2019 at Wulff Funeral Home (2195 Woodlane Drive, Woodbury). Interment to follow at 12:35 PM at Fort Snelling Cemetery (7601 34th Avenue South, Minneapolis). WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
Download Now