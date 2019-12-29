Home

Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Laura "Jean" KOTCHEN

Laura "Jean" KOTCHEN Obituary
Age 78, of Forest Lake Passed away surrounded by family on Dec. 21, 2019. Preceded in death by son, Donald Jr.; brother, Russell. Survived by loving husband of 62 years, Donald Sr.; children, David, Mark (Jackie), Paul; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Lloyd, Margie, Betty, Ann, Mary, Frances (Kenny); many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. A private family celebration of life will take place at a later date. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019
