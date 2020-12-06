Age 66 Of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020 after a brave battle with leukemia. She is survived by son, Dan Kraemer; daughter, Julie (John Tilus) Flater and her father, Jim Flater; companion, Larry Feickert; siblings, Louise Newsom, Catherine Kraemer, Elaine Mattila, Sarah, David, Russell, Bob Kraemer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Antrim; parents, Grover and Margaret. Laura loved gardening, and would often spend every minute of daylight digging in the dirt. She worked for many years as an aide at White Bear Lake Care Center, and told many good stories about her 15 years as a school bus driver. She loved caring for her home and her rescue dog, and in retirement, enjoyed many long road trips with Larry. Laura will be interred at Fort Snelling at 10am Wednesday, December 9. As only immediate family may attend, extended relatives and guests are invited to view a livestream web cast on Laura's obituary page at www. bradshaw funeral.com
. A celebration of life will be held when all can attend. In the meantime, cards and condolences may be mailed to: The Family of Laura Antrim, c/o BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Dr, White Bear, MN 55127.