Passed away peacefully at age 91 on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Scandia, MN with family by her side. She is survived by her brothers, David (Mary Lou) Lawton, Thomas (Rita) Lawton and sister Marcia (Lothar) Schlichting, children, Jeffrey (Cathy) Hickman, Steven Hickman, Marilee (Toby) Leonard, Joy (Jeffrey) Whinnery, her 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Laura Mae attended Bethel University, receiving her Registered Nursing degree and worked at Mounds Park Hospital in St. Paul for 25 years in labor and delivery. She had a truly compassionate heart and loved passing on to others the love of Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior. We invite all who loved her to join in her Celebration of Life at Path of Grace UMC located at 759 E. County Rd B Maplewood, MN on Saturday, February 1 at 1:00pm. Visitation 60 minutes before the service with lunch following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Path of Grace UMC in Maplewood, MN and Northwoods Humane Society of Wyoming, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020