|
|
(Hurlburt) Age 53 of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019 at her home surrounded by her beloved family. Laura is survived by her husband Scot; daughters Ashley (Jeff) Wright, Lauren (fiancé Wesley Nelson) McNamara; mother Mary Jane Hurlburt; grandchildren Niall and Rylan; siblings Mary (Ken) Fritz, Karen (Tony) Mendoza, Patty (Joe) Mausolf and Jeff Hurlburt as well as her beloved Gracy Lu. She is preceded in death by her grandson Deaken Scot Wright, father William and brother Jim "Herb" Hurlburt. Funeral 5:00 pm, Fri., Mar. 8, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th Street S., Cottage Grove with visitation starting at 3 pm until the time of service. The family would like to personally thank the staff at Allina Hospice and Minnesota Oncology for their compassionate care shown to her and her family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 4, 2019