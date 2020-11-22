Passed away peacefully and went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 15th, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Teddy; parents, Toy Ping Wong and Bob Che Quan; sister, Lai Kiu Quan; and brothers, Gary Quan and Jimyee Quan. Cherishing her memories are her loving children, Renee (Frank) Proue, Doreen (Mark) Murray, Ted. Jr., and John (Patricia) Wong; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grand children; sister, Li Lew; and brother, Bob Quan. Laura worked tirelessly alongside her husband Teddy to build a successful restaurant business, (The House of Wong in Roseville, MN) while raising her family. There will be a private visitation, funeral service and interment. In safety and consideration of Laura's friends and family, a celebration of her life and memorial service will be held at a later date. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550