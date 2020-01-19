Home

Services
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
ST. CASIMIR CATHOLIC CHURCH
934 E. Geranium Ave.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Laurel A. (Oczak) VIGEANT

Laurel A. (Oczak) VIGEANT Obituary
70, of East St. Paul, died January 16, 2020, after three bouts of cancer, surrounded lovingly by family. Preceded in death by daughter, Germain Vigeant; parents, John and Mildred Oczak; and brother-in-law, James Mealey. Survived by daughter, Danielle (Tim) Carrigan; son, Felix (Lindsay) Vigeant; grandchildren, Ruth, Francis, June, Louise, Gwen and Joni; and sisters, Monica (Robert) Price, Judith (Raul) Gomez and Jane Mealey. Laurel was a good person and a caregiver, whose humor and kindness impacted many. Visitation Wednesday, January 22, 4-8PM at WULFF FUNERAL HOME (1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul). Prayer service at 8pm on Wednesday at the funeral home. Visitation will continue Thursday starting at 9am until time of Mass at church. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, January 23, 10AM at ST. CASIMIR CATHOLIC CHURCH (934 E. Geranium Ave., St. Paul). www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
