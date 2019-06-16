|
|
Age 79 of Inver Grove Hts, MN went to join her beloved Eddie on June 9, 2019. She is preceded in death by, parents Magdaline and Roy McCollum, brothers John and Roy McCollum, sisters Carol Bruber, Micki Boyden, Susan Williamson and Diane Lucchesi. Survived by her brothers Evan, Carl, Dennis (Carol) and Larry McCollum; daughters Cheri Tindell (Jerry Ohmann) and Pattie (John) Ecklund; grandkids, Rayme (Katie) Tindell, Jeremy (Jadie) Ohmann, Katrina (Seth) Thai and Jason (Tracy) Ohmann, Nicole (Mike) Gledhill, Joe and Chris Ecklund; great grandkids Shayleigh and Tristen Tindell, Laney and Maddox Thai and Paige Gledhill and a host of many more family and friends. The Celebration of Life service will be at Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights at 8055 Barbara Avenue at 6 pm on Monday, June 17, 2019.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019