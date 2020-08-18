1/1
Laurele K. SCHUEBEL
1955 - 2020
Age 65 of Hudson WI Died on Aug. 14, 2020 during a surgical procedure. She was born to Mildred (Clark) and Norman Aanonson on Aug 5, 1955, in St. Paul. Laurele was united in marriage to Curtis Claire Schuebel on May 4, 1974. Their marriage was blessed with a daughter Dana Lynn, and son Douglas Michael. They were married was for 31 years before Curtis's passing in 2005. Laurele was the forever caregiver. She was mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, favorite aunt, sister, daughter, and wife. She was always concerned with what was going on in everyones life. She never wanted to be a burden to or hurt anyone. Family was her number one concern. Laurele had no regrets in her life. She had a deep faith and is at peace. She will remain in the hearts of her children, Dana (Todd) Strop, Dougie (Jennifer) Schuebel, mom; Mildred, sisters, Char (Kevin) Eckert, Rosie Olsen, Julie Ray, and Shelly (Robert) Gordien, in-laws Craig Schuebel, Luella (Chris) Penn, Claire (Sarah) Schuebel, Liz and Derek Clark, six grandchildren, a great granddaughter, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Curtis, and her father Norman. Visitation 3-5PM Friday, Aug 21st, 5PM prayer service at O'Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, WI. Masks and social distancing required. Internment will be a private family gathering at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI with her husband Curtis, who served our country in Vietnam.





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
AUG
21
Prayer Service
05:00 PM
O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
