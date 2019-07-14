|
|
Beloved Wife and Mother Age 76 Of Forest Lake Passed away on July 11, 2019. She is preceded in death by parents, Carl Sr. and Ruth Olson. She is survived by husband, George Jr.; daughter, Carlyn (Matt) and son, Loren (Jenna); brother, Carl Jr. (Andrea); nieces, RuthAnne and Gloria; many friends and extended family. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Forest Hills United Methodist Church, 1790 11th Street SE, Forest Lake, Minnesota. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019