|
|
Nee Erickson Age 62 Passed away on December 31, 2019. Preceded in death by mother, LaDonna and father, John Erickson. Survived by husband, Denis Wesenberg; siblings, Gayle (Mitch) DeMatoff, Craig (Mary) Erickson and Twin sister, Linnea Erickson; nieces, nephews and many friends. Laurens' contagious personality of positivity for her family and friends will be greatly missed. Memorial service 1:00 PM Saturday, January 11 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES- 7050 Lake Drive (Cty Hwy 23). Visitation at the funeral home Saturday from 12PM - 1PM. Memorials preferred to Gillette Children's Hospital. MUELLER-BIES 65`1-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020