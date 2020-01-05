Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Lino Lakes Chapel
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
(651) 784-3390
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Lino Lakes Chapel
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Lino Lakes Chapel
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
View Map
Lauren E. WESENBERG Obituary
Nee Erickson Age 62 Passed away on December 31, 2019. Preceded in death by mother, LaDonna and father, John Erickson. Survived by husband, Denis Wesenberg; siblings, Gayle (Mitch) DeMatoff, Craig (Mary) Erickson and Twin sister, Linnea Erickson; nieces, nephews and many friends. Laurens' contagious personality of positivity for her family and friends will be greatly missed. Memorial service 1:00 PM Saturday, January 11 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES- 7050 Lake Drive (Cty Hwy 23). Visitation at the funeral home Saturday from 12PM - 1PM. Memorials preferred to Gillette Children's Hospital. MUELLER-BIES 65`1-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -