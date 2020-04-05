|
|
Age 82 of Stacy, MN On April 1, 2020 Preceded in death by wife Loretta (Whitmarsh) Peterson; son David Mannie; parents Carl and Ethel Peterson; and brother Robert. Survived by children Jeff (Pam) Peterson, Kathie (Andy) Riehs, Karen (John) Jeffers and Dan (Patty) Mannie; grandchildren Amber Nordsving, Luke (Taylor) Darnauer, Audrey (Rusty) Zimmerman, Jeremy (Wendy) Scherer, Erin (Casey) Richwine, Seth Peterson, Kayla Mannie and Charity Mannie; many great grandchildren; and sister Jean Philben. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment at Hillside Cemetery, Center City, MN. Grandstrand Funeral Home 651-257-4000 www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020