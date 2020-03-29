Home

Laurence (Larry) TAAFFE

Laurence (Larry) TAAFFE Obituary
Age 73 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020 after a long illness. He is survived and loved by wife Diane McGuire, daughter Megan Taaffe McGuire and sister Susan Jackson. Early on in his career Larry worked in molecular biology and biochemistry labs; later he designed and built custom wood furniture. He was one of a kind and will be greatly missed. Heartfelt thanks to the outstanding caregivers at Episcopal Homes The Gardens and to HealthPartners Hospice and Geriatrics professionals for their kind and expert care. Memorials preferred to the American Civil Liberties Union or Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters. Memorial service deferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020
