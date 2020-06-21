Age 75 Died peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020, in his St. Paul home. Butch was born on the family farm April 15, 1945, to William, Sr. and Albertina (Ansy) Doree in Williams, MN. At age 2, he and his family moved to St. Paul where he lived for 9 years. He was moved to the Cambridge State Hospital in 1956 where he lived for 13 years. He then moved to Greenbrier Residence for 10 years before moving to an Adult Foster Home administered by ResCare. Butch worked for Aurora Products and Services for 10 years. He was a hard worker and had a big smile and hug for everyone. He enjoyed his independence along with helping around the house, having money to buy things, listening to country music, watching western movies, going on walks, and fishing. His most treasured items were his sheriff's badge, his matchbox cars (especially fire engines), his wallet on a chain, and talking to his sister Caroline on the phone. He was preceded in death by his father, William Doree, Sr., mother, Albertina Doree, sisters Virginia Dorritt, Blanche Oliverson, Marie Sislio, and brother William Doree, Jr. He is survived by his brothers Alderic (Shirley) Doree, Robert Doree, Sr., his sister Caroline (Ronald) Gamache, and several nieces and nephews and their families. Graveside Service will be held on June 25, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Acacia Cemetery, 2151 Pilot Knob Rd., St. Paul, MN 55120.









