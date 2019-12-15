Home

Lauriann WARD

Lauriann WARD Obituary
Age 77 , of Burnsville Passed away peacefully December 6, 2019. Preceded by husband, Howie Ward. As true loves they enjoyed fine foods, wines, travel, endless activities such as skiing, boating and the tranquility of time at Balsam Lake. Lauriann taught Kindergarten in Richfield for almost 40 years. She was born April 3, 1942 in Santa Monica, CA during a WWII blackout, to parents L.J. and Ruth Parker, both deceased. Survived by brother Wayne (Donnita) Parker and family, brother-in-law David Ward and many loving friends. Her zest for life will be celebrated mid-summer, date to be determined.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019
