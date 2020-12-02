1/1
Laurie (Warner) BURNS
Age 67, of Oakdale Minnesota Passed away on November 28, 2020 Preceded in death by her father Markus Warner, mother Caroline Warner. Survived by husband Tom Burns; son Tom (Crystal); daughter Katie (Chris Parent); grandchildren Tabitha, Alyssa, Niah, and Calvin. Dan, Mark, Annette, Keith and Susan and many nieces and nephews. Visitation and funeral to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to the Lymphoma And Leukemia Society. Wulff 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com





Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
December 1, 2020
Laurie was one of my dad’s cousins on the Warner side. I don’t recall many on that side. Laurie was one that was always pleasant when I would see her at the family reunions. May her memory be for a blessing.
Laura Pickner
Family
