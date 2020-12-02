Age 67, of Oakdale Minnesota Passed away on November 28, 2020 Preceded in death by her father Markus Warner, mother Caroline Warner. Survived by husband Tom Burns; son Tom (Crystal); daughter Katie (Chris Parent); grandchildren Tabitha, Alyssa, Niah, and Calvin. Dan, Mark, Annette, Keith and Susan and many nieces and nephews. Visitation and funeral to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to the Lymphoma And Leukemia Society
