There's just a little less wonderful in this world now, with the passing of Laurie late on August 12 in Los Angeles, at age 80. Survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Larry; children Scot, Greg (Jeni), Shawn, Dawn and Heather; grandchildren Anastasia (Jesse), Susie (Thomas), Shayna (Mike), Angie (Sam), Brandi (Brian), Tiffany, Skyler (Michael), Shelby, and Josey; great-grand children Riley, Gavin, Alexa, Jordan, Chloe, Madison, Remi, Luxi, BreElla, Roman, Declan, Dakota, Ayden, Emelyn, Leith and Lydia; siblings Eloise (Matthew), Bill (Burnell), Cleone, Dwight (Becky) and Gail; siblings-in-law Jackie (Pat), Johnny (Angela), Jim (Sue) and Jimmy (Marilu); and too many relatives and friends to count. Preceded in death by her parents Marge and Leo, infant son Joel and brother-in-law Duane. Laurie will always be remembered for her kindness, wisdom and love of family. Join us for a celebration of her life with a very brief service and extended opportunity to share funny stories, followed by food. We'll also have a Laurie-style, s'mores-and-hotdogs bonfire in the evening that astronauts will be able to see from the Space Station. August 27 at 1:00 pm at the family home in St. Croix Falls, WI. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the wonderful organization Food for the Poor (foodforthepoor.org).
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019