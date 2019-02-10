Home

Age 64, of South St. Paul Formerly of Hastings and Mankato Laurie Jane Woods Fossen born August 5, 1954 in Newport, RI to Earl and Helen (Jordan) Woods. She graduated from Mankato High School in 1972. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Julie, and brother Jordan. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Treacy and Larry Engle of Houston, TX; brother and sister-in-law Terry and Peg Woods of Mankato; niece Ashley; nephews Tyler and Brian; and close friends Desiree King and Jaye Rykunyk. Laurie died unexpectedly but peacefully in her sleep of natural causes on January 19, 2019. Laurie was an original, opening Suite Supervisor for Wildside Caterers at Xcel Energy Center for the MN Wild's inaugural season in 2000 and a long-time member of UNITE HERE Local 17. She retired from Levy Restaurants at Xcel in 2017. She cultivated a huge vegetable garden in the front yard of her home and enjoyed the great outdoors, essential oils, the State Fair, and most of all the company of her many friends and dear dog, Chai. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, Feb. 18 from noon to 2 pm at Mancini's Char House 531 West Seventh Street St. Paul, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 10, 2019
