Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
6:30 PM
Age 53, of St. Paul Park Beloved Wife, Mom, and Abba Passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family. Survived by husband of 33 years, Glen; daughter, Danielle (Jerry) Kenyon; son, Ryan (fiancée, Jamie Seeger); grandchildren, Makenna, Olivia, Lillianna, Brayden, and Lacey; parents, Joseph and Patricia Franek; sister, Lisa (Lee) Ferraro; and brother, Joe (Tracy) Franek; other loving family and friends. Visitation 4-6:30 PM with Celebration of Life beginning at 6:30 PM, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019
