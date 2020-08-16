1/1
Laurie WEBER
Age 57 of Prior Lake Passed away August 8, 2020 Visitation 2-5PM Friday, August 21, 2020 at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 4565 Pleasant Street SE, Prior Lake. Celebration of Life 6PM outdoors at Laurie's home, 16221 Creekwood Circle, Prior Lake. Masks required at services. Survived by husband, John Weber; children, Emily Weber, Blake Weber; mother, Sharon Painter; brother, David Painter; nephews and niece, Daniel (Tera) Painter, Matthew Painter, Ellie (Mike) Haynes; other loving relatives and friends. Preceded by father, Jerry Painter, and her grandparents. www.BallardSunderFuneral.com 952.447.2633




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
