Age 98 of Woodbury, MN Formerly of Richfield, MN Passed away peacefully at Stonecrest on November 18, 2020. Vonnie was preceded in death by her husband Warren, sisters Olive Wiberg and Connie Lillevik, and son-in-law Stephen Paulus. She is survived by daughters Susan (James) Hecker and Patty Paulus; grandchildren Nancy (John) Christenson, Janice (Brad) Baldes, David (Jana) Hecker, Gregory Paulus and Andrew Paulus; and 6 great-grandchildren. Vonnie grew up in Lamberton, MN, and attended the U of MN, majoring in Home Economics. She was a 4-H club member, pianist, contest-winning seamstress, flower arranger, State Fair judge in the Creative Activities building, and secretary of the Woodbury Heritage Society. She enjoyed gardening, music, travel, fishing, and cooking for family and friends. Vonnie spent a lifetime caring for others and being a good listener. She had friends of all ages and was a "mother and grandmother" for many people who had lost their own. Vonnie was also an ardent supporter of the Piper Breast Center after surviving breast cancer twice. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to the Piper Breast Center or Woodbury Heritage Society. 651-702-0301