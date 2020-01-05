|
|
Age 101, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 3, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Randall J. Birkel; parents, George and Veronica Glass; siblings, LaVine Teske, Georgia Peterson, Kathleen Manser, Guy Glass, Janice DeMuth. Survived by daughters, Marilyn (Joe) Kocer, Phyllis Salmen, Darlene (Terry) Linderholm; in-laws, Patt Glass, Leonard DeMuth, Judea Klaas, Kathryn Schommer; 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grand children; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Born in Pierce County, WI, LaVerle and Randall moved to St. Paul where they raised their family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wed., Jan. 8 at 11AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 515 S Albert St., St. Paul, with a visitation starting at 9:30AM and luncheon to follow. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice (651-696-8425) 2076 St. Anthony Ave., St. Paul, MN 55104.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020