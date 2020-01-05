Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
515 S Albert St.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
515 S Albert St.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LaVerle BIRKEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaVerle C. BIRKEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LaVerle C. BIRKEL Obituary
Age 101, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 3, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Randall J. Birkel; parents, George and Veronica Glass; siblings, LaVine Teske, Georgia Peterson, Kathleen Manser, Guy Glass, Janice DeMuth. Survived by daughters, Marilyn (Joe) Kocer, Phyllis Salmen, Darlene (Terry) Linderholm; in-laws, Patt Glass, Leonard DeMuth, Judea Klaas, Kathryn Schommer; 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grand children; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Born in Pierce County, WI, LaVerle and Randall moved to St. Paul where they raised their family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wed., Jan. 8 at 11AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 515 S Albert St., St. Paul, with a visitation starting at 9:30AM and luncheon to follow. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice (651-696-8425) 2076 St. Anthony Ave., St. Paul, MN 55104.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LaVerle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Halloran & Murphy
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -