Age 93, of Woodbury Passed away July 22, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband, Chuck. Survived by many nieces and nephews and their families who remember with love, all the time she shared with them. LaVerne began working at Mobile Oil then ran a Shaklee business with her husband, Chuck from their home. A private memorial service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at the Peaceful Grove United Methodist Church, Woodbury. The service will be livestreamed at https://thegrovemn.church/
Interment Fairview Cemetery in Stillwater at 11:30 A.M. A recording of the service will also be available at https://www.bradshawfuneral.com/
obituary/LaVerne-Benson In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Hometown Senior Living, Woodbury, Stonecrest Presbyterian Homes Memory Care or the Alzheimer's Association
. 651-439-5511