LaVerne D. (Pribnow) BENSON
Age 93, of Woodbury Passed away July 22, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband, Chuck. Survived by many nieces and nephews and their families who remember with love, all the time she shared with them. A memorial service has been held. A recording of the service is available at https:// www.bradshawfuneral.com/obituary/ LaVerne-Benson Underneath the written obituary there is a video box. Press the play button to view the service. Memorials are preferred to Hometown Senior Living, Woodbury, Stonecrest Presbyterian Homes Memory Care or the Alzheimer's Association. 651-439-5511





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Peaceful Grove United Methodist Church The service will be livestreamed at https://thegrovemn.church/
AUG
22
Interment
11:30 AM
Fairview Cemetery in Stillwater
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
(651) 489-1349
Memories & Condolences
August 21, 2020
Aunt LaVerne was the sweetest person when we would visit. I remember fishing from the dock when they lived at the lake. Great times. She was the.always the best hostess. She will be missed.
Chuck, Debi and Sean Benson
Family
August 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jennifer Burich (Lloyd Scheel's daughter)
Family
