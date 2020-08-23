Age 93, of Woodbury Passed away July 22, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband, Chuck. Survived by many nieces and nephews and their families who remember with love, all the time she shared with them. A memorial service has been held. A recording of the service is available at https:// www.bradshawfuneral.com/obituary/
LaVerne-Benson Underneath the written obituary there is a video box. Press the play button to view the service. Memorials are preferred to Hometown Senior Living, Woodbury, Stonecrest Presbyterian Homes Memory Care or the Alzheimer's Association
. 651-439-5511