Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Grove United Methodist Church
7465 Steepleview Rd
Woodbury, MN
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Grove United Methodist Church
7465 Steepleview Rd
Woodbury, MN
LaVerne EDWARDS Obituary
Of Inver Grove Heights Passed away September 27, 2019 at the age of 79. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her. Funeral Service is Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM with visitation from 9:30 – 11:00 AM at Grove United Methodist Church (7465 Steepleview Rd) in Woodbury. LaVerne is survived by her husband, Richard Edwards; children, Bruce Edwards and Susan (Chris) Shoaff; grandkids, Cassie (Mark Schaefer) Husemann, Carlie (Cole) Konrad, Allison Shoaff and Christopher (Stacy) Shoaff; 6 great-grandkids. www.BallardSunderFuneral.com (952) 445-1202
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
