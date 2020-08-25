1/1
LaVerne Elaine DIKEL
Age 97 Passed away peacefully Sunday, August 23, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Ballard Bernard Dikel, parents, Harry and Dora Lachman, sister, Shirlee Vinitsky, brother, Hyman Lachman, nephew, Richard Vinitsky. LaVerne is survived by sons, Nevin Dana Dikel (Michele Gatien) and Craig Jay Dikel (Laynie Kamenow), grandchildren, Arienne Gatien Dikel, Garrett Gatien Dikel, and Reynard Gatien Dikel, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. LaVerne grew up in St. Paul, graduating from Humboldt High School in 1941. She worked at the family grocery store in St Paul. LaVerne married Ballard Bernard Dikel and worked as an accountant with him in their distribution business. She went on to work for Normandin Publications for numerous years. LaVerne was often heard saying "Let's live that long" and she did just that, living a beautiful, long life. Thank you to the caring staff Sholom Home West. A private funeral will take place 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 26th at West Side Hebrew Cemetery, St. Paul. For zoom link email zoom1@hodroffepstein.com. Memorials are preferred to the donor's favorite charity. Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Funeral
02:30 PM
West Side Hebrew Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
126 East Franklin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 871-1234
