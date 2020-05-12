Laverne (Hesse) ERPELDING
1916 - 2020
During the afternoon of April 25, 2020, Laverne (Hesse) Erpelding passed away in her sleep at White Pine Assisted Living at the age of 104. Laverne was born in Cold Spring, MN to Charles and Theresia (Hansen) Hesse on March 4, 1916. Laverne and her husband Leo (deceased) had five children: Kenneth (Judy) Erpelding, Richard (Donna) Erpelding, Mary Erpelding, Linda (Garry) Lundstrom and Mark (Eleftheria) Erpelding. (Sadly, Mark passed away on April 2, 2020). Laverne had many grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she loved dearly. For having spent so much of her young life during challenging times, the Great Depression, etc., Laverne was a romantic at heart and loved both painting and music and had a great sense of humor. While she was a skilled realist painter, she could also be found painting her home inside and out for the feeling of having a brush in her hand. She appreciated peaceful, meditative music, and could be heard gently singing Edelweiss to herself as she worked. She has now joined her husband Leo, son Mark, and twelve brothers and sisters in eternal life. At Laverne's request, there will be a private Memorial in her honor, for immediate family members, at a later date.




Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2020.
