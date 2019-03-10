Home

LaVerne H. BINGEA

LaVerne H. BINGEA Obituary
(nee Mahaffy) Age 92, of Eagan, formerly of St. Paul Passed away peacefully February 27, 2019 following a stroke. Preceded in death by husband, Raymond and sister, Dorothea Crane. She will be sadly missed by daughters, Linda (Gene) McDonald and Karen (Sean) Lafferty; grandchildren, Michael (Nora) McDonald, Deanne (Peter) Haywood, Melissa (David) Morrissey, Allison (Matt) Wagner and Connor Lafferty; 5 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bob Bingea; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. LaVerne graduated from Johnson High School, was an active church member and worked at 3M for many years. LaVerne loved to travel, sing and spend time with her family. She was a wonderful, devoted mother. Kind and loving, LaVerne will be sorely missed. Celebration of LaVerne's Life Sat., March 16, 2019, 12:00 P.M. at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 463 Maria Avenue, St. Paul with a visitation one hour prior to the service. 612-724-3621
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019
