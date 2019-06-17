Home

Sunset Funeral Chapel
2250 St Anthony Boulevard NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 789-3596
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
615 Vermillion Street
Hastings, MN
Age 89, of Cottage Grove Passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 Preceded in death by husband of 55 years, Richard. Peg is survived by her children, David (Lydia), Roger (Krisan), Debra (Erik) Neumann; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; extended family and friends whom will all miss her dearly. Memorial Service Wednesday, June 19th at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 615 Vermillion Street, Hastings, MN. Interment Sunset Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. Sunset-Kapala-Glodek 612-789-3596 www.SunsetFuneralServices.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 17, 2019
