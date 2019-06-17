|
|
Age 89, of Cottage Grove Passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 Preceded in death by husband of 55 years, Richard. Peg is survived by her children, David (Lydia), Roger (Krisan), Debra (Erik) Neumann; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; extended family and friends whom will all miss her dearly. Memorial Service Wednesday, June 19th at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 615 Vermillion Street, Hastings, MN. Interment Sunset Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. Sunset-Kapala-Glodek 612-789-3596 www.SunsetFuneralServices.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 17, 2019