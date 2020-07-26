Age 88, of Mahtomedi Went peacefully to the Lord on July 16, 2020, with the love and prayers of her family at her side. Lavone was born on the farm in Washington County, KS, to William & Sophie Meyer in January 1932. She attended St. John's Lutheran School in Palmer, KS, and graduated from Linn High School in 1950. She married Robert Appleman in August 1954 at Clay Center, KS. While married, she and Robert lived in many different states as each of their four children was born in a different state. They moved to Minnesota in 1973, and their marriage ended in 1982. While living in Mahtomedi, Haikeem Barber was welcomed into the family as another son when Lavone opened her heart and her home to him. A skillful typist, Lavone worked for lawyers, doctors, real estate offices, and the State of Minnesota. Her hobbies included many crafts over the years, and she especially enjoyed sewing and denim quilt making. She sang in the church choir and loved to watch the Twins play baseball. She was a member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, Mahtomedi. Survived by her daughters Lora (Lance) Ferguson of Raymond, NE, Brenda (Bob) Horner of North St. Paul, MN, and Mary (Mark) Vukelich of Isle, MN; grandchildren Leah (Andrew) Stade, Abigail (Adam) Sterling, Starsha (Jeremie) Canaday, Megan (Nick), Nankivel, Kimberly (Sam) Cotter, Matt (Rachael) Horner, Jay (Kirsten) Horner, R. Darius Meyer, G. Quin Meyer, Emilie Vukelich, Will Vukelich, Josh Vukelich and Molly Vukelich; and siblings Mardelle (Del) Baier, Bernice (Gary) Forney, Floyd (Irma) Meyer, Ralph (Linda) Meyer, and Elaine (Ed) Brunmeier. Preceded in death by her son Ron D. Appleman; and her parents, W.C. and Sophie Meyer. Memorial Service to be held at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church on Friday, July 31 at 11 a.m. with a private inurnment service afterwards. Pre-registration is required for those attending at the church, and livestream will be available for those who want to attend virtually; please contact a family member for the information. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials to the St. Andrew's Community Resource Center and/or NAMI-MN, non-profits she appreciated and supported.









