Age 74, of Somerset, WI Retired 3M Marketing Communications Died April 10, 2020. Survived by husband of 26 years, Roger; daughter, Nicole (Todd) Schmidt; son, Brandon (Marcy) Ward; step-daughters, Karlyn (Jason) Petaja and Jodie Swanson; grandchildren, Shantina and Sara Swanson, Julia, Maggie and Eva Schmidt, Audrey Ward, and Mady Petaja; great grandchildren, Gavin Eastgate, and Emma and Ellie Moe; brothers, Clayton (Pat) Iverson and Ken (Sherry) Iverson; and sisters-in-law, Gail Iverson and Diane Iverson. Preceded in death by her parents, Clinton and Olga Iverson; and brothers, Bill, Robert and Ronald Iverson. Private interment Willow River Cemetery, Hudson. A public memorial service is being planned for a later date. Cards may be mailed to O'Connell Family Funeral Home, Care of Lavonne Swanson Family, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, WI 54016.

