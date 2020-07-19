LaVonne DEROUSSEAU

Passed away peacefully at The Pillars Hospice on July 14, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Wes and Bea Derousseau. Survived by longtime friend and coworker, Sandra Witte; many cousins, other family and friends. Retired from teaching after 35 years at Eagle Point Elementary School, Oakdale, MN. She enjoyed travelling and creative endeavors, including miniature dollhouses and gardening. Private interment in Rice Lake, WI. Memorials preferred to Ronald McDonald House. 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater 651-439-5511