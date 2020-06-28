Age 84, of Lakeland, MN Joined her husband of 66 years, Sonny, in Heaven on May 28, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Sonny; parents, John and Lorrainne; sisters, Lois and Sadie; brothers, John and Charles; and three infant sons. Will be dearly missed by children, Geralyn (Jim) Watson, Paul (Holly), Donna (Marty) Wolf, and Kelly (Jon) Jarppi; grandchildren, Melissa (Matthew) Goodson, Timothy (Sarah) Watson, Stephanie Gades, Richard (Shelley) Kowski, Tyler Larson, Danielle, Tony and Robert Goar, and Sheyanne Wolf; great-grandchildren, Ruby, Maggie, Mason, Vivian, and Gracelynn; brother-in-law, James (Sandra); sisters-in-law, Rosemary and Anne Kowski; sisters, Anna (Bill) Ahern, Mary Andrew, and Joan Sheppard; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 10:30 A.M. at ST FRANCIS OF ASSISI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 16770 13th St. S., Lake St. Croix Beach. Visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Alzheimer's Association. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.