Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Cross of Glory Lutheran Church
5472 Adams St.
Mounds View, MN
LaVonne R. (Dupont) OLSON

LaVonne R. (Dupont) OLSON Obituary
Age 91, of Mounds View Passed away on September 22, 2019 She is preceded in death by her husband, Juel Olson; parents, Henry and Myrtle Dupont; brothers, Richard and Hank Dupont; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Olson; grandchildren, Dawn, Steve and Jenny Carlson. She will be deeply missed by her sons, Steven (Theresa) and Mark Olson; grandchil-dren, Amber Johnson, Jeff Carlson, Tracy Helixon, Joe Schuldt, Tim Schuldt, Julie DiFrischia, and Jessie Larsen; many other relatives and good friends. Celebration of Life 11AM Wednesday, October 2, at Cross of Glory Lutheran Church, 5472 Adams St., Mounds View (763-784-2528). Private interment. www.millerfuneralfridley.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019
