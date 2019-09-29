|
Age 91, of Mounds View Passed away on September 22, 2019 She is preceded in death by her husband, Juel Olson; parents, Henry and Myrtle Dupont; brothers, Richard and Hank Dupont; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Olson; grandchildren, Dawn, Steve and Jenny Carlson. She will be deeply missed by her sons, Steven (Theresa) and Mark Olson; grandchil-dren, Amber Johnson, Jeff Carlson, Tracy Helixon, Joe Schuldt, Tim Schuldt, Julie DiFrischia, and Jessie Larsen; many other relatives and good friends. Celebration of Life 11AM Wednesday, October 2, at Cross of Glory Lutheran Church, 5472 Adams St., Mounds View (763-784-2528). Private interment. www.millerfuneralfridley.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019