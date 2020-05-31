Beloved Mom & Grandma Age 89, formerly of Maplewood Passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, William. Blessed to have her as a mom are her 4 sons, David (Marla), Daniel (Karen), Bill Jr. (Lori), Dale (Peggy); sister, Loie; grandchildren, Aaron, Amy, Kristi, Marcus, Courtney, Chase, Hannah, Britta, Cullen; 11 great-grand children with one on the way, all of whom will be brought up knowing what a gracious woman she was. LaVonne was raised in River Falls, WI. She was married to her husband Bill for 56 years before his passing in 2006. Her family will be holding a private memorial to celebrate her life. Many thanks to Cherrywood Pointe in Forest Lake for their compassionate care. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.