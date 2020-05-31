LaVonne T. FORSYTHE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LaVonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved Mom & Grandma Age 89, formerly of Maplewood Passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, William. Blessed to have her as a mom are her 4 sons, David (Marla), Daniel (Karen), Bill Jr. (Lori), Dale (Peggy); sister, Loie; grandchildren, Aaron, Amy, Kristi, Marcus, Courtney, Chase, Hannah, Britta, Cullen; 11 great-grand children with one on the way, all of whom will be brought up knowing what a gracious woman she was. LaVonne was raised in River Falls, WI. She was married to her husband Bill for 56 years before his passing in 2006. Her family will be holding a private memorial to celebrate her life. Many thanks to Cherrywood Pointe in Forest Lake for their compassionate care. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved