Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Halloran and Murphy Woodbury Cremation and Funeral Service - Woodbury
8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 702-0301
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
8260 4th St
Oakdale, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LaVonne WITUCKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaVonne WITUCKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LaVonne WITUCKI Obituary
"Vonnie" Age 72 Passed away unexpectedly on July 9, 2019. Preceded in death by mother, Clara and her husband, Reinie. Survived by loving partner, Judd; children, Linda (Ron) Seiford, Phil (Nancy), Dan (Jean); grandchildren, Matthew, Benjamin, Ryan, Samuel, Dolly, Michael, Carson, Bella, Lily; sister, Evelyn (Alan) Breakstone. Vonnie was a devoted mother and granny, she will be greatly missed by all. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM, Monday, July 15, at Guardian Angels Catholic Church (8260 4th St., Oakdale). Visitation 1 hour prior to start of Mass at church Monday. Private burial, Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now