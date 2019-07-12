|
"Vonnie" Age 72 Passed away unexpectedly on July 9, 2019. Preceded in death by mother, Clara and her husband, Reinie. Survived by loving partner, Judd; children, Linda (Ron) Seiford, Phil (Nancy), Dan (Jean); grandchildren, Matthew, Benjamin, Ryan, Samuel, Dolly, Michael, Carson, Bella, Lily; sister, Evelyn (Alan) Breakstone. Vonnie was a devoted mother and granny, she will be greatly missed by all. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM, Monday, July 15, at Guardian Angels Catholic Church (8260 4th St., Oakdale). Visitation 1 hour prior to start of Mass at church Monday. Private burial, Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 12, 2019