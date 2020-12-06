1/1
Age 77, of St. Paul Passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Elmer and Bertha; sisters, Mary Tarbox and Betty Sabin; brothers, Dale and Dean Sabin; and stepfather, Herbert "Red" Stol. Survived by brothers, Calvin Sabin and Glen Robinson; and many nieces and nephews. Lawrence loved to play cards, bowling, and go fishing. He spent hours coloring and doing crafts and was very proud of his artistic talents. He was very outgoing and liked to joke with those around him. Lawrence became a favorite of staff and volunteers wherever he was. Memorial gathering to be held at a later date. Interment at Twin Lakes Cemetery, New Auburn, Wisconsin. Memorials preferred to the Animal Humane Society. 651-459-2483





Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
