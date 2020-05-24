Lawrence "Larry" BAIER
1937 - 2020
Died peacefully on May 18, 2020 at the age of 82 while residing at Deephaven Woods, Senior Living. Prior to January he lived in Shorewood, with the love of his life, his devoted wife of 44 years, Roselyn (Lyn) Bartel Baier. He was born on June 30, 1937 in St Paul, to Agnes and Paul (Art) Baier. He was preceded in death by his parents, his beautiful sister Patricia Fischbach, and brother-in-law James Amey. Larry is survived by his wife Lyn, his siblings Donald (Alice ) Baier, Rita Amey, Mary (Ted) Stachel, and brother-in-law Reynolds Fischbach. Larry had 7 nephews: John and Stephen Fischbach, Jason Baier, Robert Amey, Dan and Michael Stachel, as well as 6 nieces: Heidi Gadbois, Sarah Urman, Maria Adamson, Carla Baier, Chris Thompson and Lisa Amey. He is also survived by 14 great nieces and nephews, a lifelong friend, Dave Burns, several cousins, and many friends. Larry served as a Military Police Officer. After many years working for St Paul, he owned Westdale Liquors and later started a new career in graphic arts, which he retired from in 2008. Larry had a passion for photography, which he excelled at, and volunteered endless hours capturing heroic images of firefighters from Chanhassen and Excelsior. The family extends their gratitude to the staff of the Deephaven Woods Senior Living facility for the compassionate care provided until his life was ended by the Corona virus, Covid-19. Larry chose to be cremated, and a celebration of his generous, caring and loving life will be planned at a later date. Memorials to Gillette Children's Hospital.





Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.
