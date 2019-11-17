Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Church of St. Pius X
3878 Highland Ave.
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Church of St. Pius X
3878 Highland Ave.
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence SCHWARTZBAUER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence C. "Larry" SCHWARTZBAUER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence C. "Larry" SCHWARTZBAUER Obituary
Age 93, Retired after 41 years with State Farm Insurance Preceded in death by his first wife, Fern; son, Steve; son-in-law, Bruce Rogstad; brother, Bill and parents, Charles and Marie. Larry is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sandy; children, Diane Rogstad, Arlene (Steve) Lamb, Marla (Roger) Kriney; grandchildren, John (Sandra) and Brian (Amy); 4 great-grand children and many nieces and nephews. Larry enjoyed fishing and hunting but his true passion was being out on the dance floor. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30AM on Thursday, November 21st at Church of St. Pius X, 3878 Highland Ave., White Bear Lake. Visitation 4-7PM on Wednesday, November 20th at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake and also 1 hour prior to Mass at church. Burial at Union Cemetery in Maplewood. Memorials are preferred to Church of St. Pius X or Catholic Charities.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -