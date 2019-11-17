|
Age 93, Retired after 41 years with State Farm Insurance Preceded in death by his first wife, Fern; son, Steve; son-in-law, Bruce Rogstad; brother, Bill and parents, Charles and Marie. Larry is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sandy; children, Diane Rogstad, Arlene (Steve) Lamb, Marla (Roger) Kriney; grandchildren, John (Sandra) and Brian (Amy); 4 great-grand children and many nieces and nephews. Larry enjoyed fishing and hunting but his true passion was being out on the dance floor. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30AM on Thursday, November 21st at Church of St. Pius X, 3878 Highland Ave., White Bear Lake. Visitation 4-7PM on Wednesday, November 20th at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake and also 1 hour prior to Mass at church. Burial at Union Cemetery in Maplewood. Memorials are preferred to Church of St. Pius X or Catholic Charities.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 17, 2019