Lawrence D. MAROSE Sr.


1936 - 2020
Lawrence D. MAROSE Sr. Obituary
Passed away peacefully on 4-7-2020 at the age of 83 yrs. old. Preceded in death by Arthur Godfrey (father), Anna (mother) and 9 siblings. Survived by sister, Audrey Hall; beloved wife of 36 years, Marcia; sons, Gary, Lawrence Jr. "Skip", Scott (Angie), Dean (Heidi) and step children, Cindy (Dave), Jim, Rick (John), Cheryl (Trent), Mike. Blessed with 19 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Larry was born in St. Paul on 6-16-36, was a Navy Veteran and employed 44 years as a lithographer, and a true kind, gentle man, who will be missed greatly by many. Memorial at a later date. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel. 612-781-1999
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020
