Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:15 PM
Ft. Snelling National Cemetery
7601 34th Ave. S
Mpls, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence MASON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence D. MASON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence D. MASON Obituary
Age 79 of South Saint Paul, MN Passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Lawrence is preceded in death by parents Walter and Margaret Mason and granddaughter Stephanie. He is survived by beloved wife of 55 years Karen; children Gina (Jeffrey) Running, David, Michael (Sara); 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 6 siblings and many other family and friends. Graveside Service 12:15PM, Friday, Sept. 13 at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, 7601 34th Ave. S., Mpls., MN, Lane #5. Reception 1-3PM Croatian Hall, 445 2nd Ave. S., South St. Paul, MN 55075. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to St. Jude or donors preference.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.