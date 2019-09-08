|
Age 79 of South Saint Paul, MN Passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Lawrence is preceded in death by parents Walter and Margaret Mason and granddaughter Stephanie. He is survived by beloved wife of 55 years Karen; children Gina (Jeffrey) Running, David, Michael (Sara); 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 6 siblings and many other family and friends. Graveside Service 12:15PM, Friday, Sept. 13 at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, 7601 34th Ave. S., Mpls., MN, Lane #5. Reception 1-3PM Croatian Hall, 445 2nd Ave. S., South St. Paul, MN 55075. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to St. Jude or donors preference.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019